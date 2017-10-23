HC order sought to stop Turag encroachment

DHAKA : Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) on Sunday filed an appeal with the High Court (HC) seeking a court order to evict the illegal structures owned by 30 persons and organisations, reports UNB.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Manzill Murshid filed the appeal on behalf of HRPB following a judicial inquiry report that found 30 persons and organisations are grabbing the bank of the Turag River illegally.

A two-member HC bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah fixed October 29 to hear the appeal.

On January 5, the same HC bench directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gazipur to conduct a judicial inquiry to find out whether there is any illegal structure on the banks of the river Turag.