HC for handing over hydraulic horns to police in 15 days

DHAKA, – The High Court (HC) today ordered owners and drivers, who are still using hydraulic horns in their vehicles, to hand those over to concerned police stations within 15 days, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order after receiving a report on development on executing an earlier order of the court in this regard.

The court also ordered police to destroy those horns after receiving.

The High Court on August 23 had ordered the government to stop use of hydraulic horns in vehicles within 48 hours on Dhaka streets. The court also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate the vehicles, which will use such horns after August 27.

The High Court had passed the order after holding hearing on writ filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB). The court on that had also asked police to submit report on development in implementing the court’s order, within two weeks.