HC decision on Sirajganj mayor Miru’s bail plea on Sunday

DHAKA : The High Court will deliver its judgement on Sunday on bail petition filed by suspended Shahjadpur municipality mayor Halimul Haque Miru, the prime accused in the Daily Samakal journalist Abdul Hakim Shimul murder case, reports UNB.

The HC bench of Justice A K M Asaduzzaman and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil on Thursday set the date after hearing the bail petition. Advocate Yusuf Hossian Humayun and SM Rezaul Karim moved for the petition while Assistant Attorney General Bashir Ahmed stood for the state.

Earlier on May 15 and 25, the High Court denied bail to the Shahjadpur municipality mayor in the Shimul murder case.

Abdul Hakim Shimul, Shahjadpur upazila correspondent of the Bangla daily Dainik Samakal, sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two associate bodies of Awami League in Shahjadpur on February 2.