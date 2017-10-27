HC bans construction on canals in Dhaka

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) yesterday imposed a ban on building infrastructures in 58 canals and water bodies in Dhaka metropolitan city, reports BSS.

A HC division bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order responding to a newspaper report which was published on October 24.

The court also issued a rule asking why steps will not be taken in recovering the canals which already have been occupied by influential people and different organisations. Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka was asked to submit a report to the court within the next two weeks on what kind of initiatives have been taken so far to this end.