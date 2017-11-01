Hawa Bhaban devised August 21 grenade attack plot: prosecution

DHAKA – The prosecution today described Hawa Bhaban as a major scene where the August 21, 2004 grenade attack was hatched as it pointed out eight locations where the assault perpetrators used to meet, reports BSS.

Chief prosecutor of the Grenade Attack Trial Syed Rezaur Rahman said Hawa Bhaban, regarded as the “alternative power centre” during the past BNP-led coalition government, was a major location where the conspirators hatched the plot to assassinate Sheikh Hasina and eliminate the entire Awami League leadership.

He said the statements of the co-accused clearly suggested that Tarique Rahman, who was the Hawa Bhaban’s key-figure, assured the assailants of financial and administrative assistance in executing the design.

The prosecution comments came on the fifth day of the final arguments of the case as Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 visibly wraps up the trial process with Tarique being the fugitive key-accused.

Rezaur Rahman said Badda home of HuJI chief Mufti Hannan, Merul Badda house of accused Ahsanullah Kazal, Masjid-e-Akbar in Mirpur, Mohammadpur house of accused Sumon, official residence of then deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu were also used to devise the plot.

“They (assailants) used explosives, which are generally used in wars . . . this was unprecedented,” the chief prosecutors said adding their assault resulted in deaths of 24 people and injury of many while “the wounded are still leading a miserable life”.

During the argument, the prosecution side also reviewed the scene of the attack and testimonies of eyewitnesses including newsmen.

The prosecution during the previous day’s argument said the conspirators tried to hide the real criminals and mislead the investigations while portrayal of innocent people like Joj Miah as suspects was an example of their mischievous acts.

A total of 225 prosecution witnesses testified in the case, while the defence produced 20 witnesses to defend their clients.

The attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League, aimed at killing the front ranking leaders including its President Sheikh Hasina to eliminate the party leaderships.

A total of 24 AL leaders and workers including the then Mohila Awami League President and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, Ivy Rahman, were killed and 500 others were injured.