Govt working to make cities, towns standard: Amu

DHAKA : Industries minister Amir Hossain Amu yesterday said the government has been working to make cities-towns standard and modern and accordingly it has taken steps to relocate tanneries, chemical industries and light engineering factories from urban areas, reports BSS.

Towns and cities have so far been built in an unplanned manner but the present government has taken steps to make the cities-towns standard and modern,” Amu said while speaking at a discussion meeting on ‘Standards Make Cities Smarter’ here.

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) organized the discussion meeting marking the World Standards Day 2017.

Chaired by BSTI director general Md Saiful Hasib, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Mohammad Sayed Khokan, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)Shafiul Islam and BSTI director (Standards) ANM Asaduzzaman.

He said all will have to be conscious about maintaining standards for building modern cities-towns. BSTI has been working to ensure the standards of elements that are needed for the development of a city or town, he added. About traffic jam, Amu said the government has been implementing some mega projects such as Padma bridge, metro-rail and flyover to minimize pressure on Dhaka city and it will also help solve traffic jam. Amu said continuation of a government is important for maintaining the pace of development in the country.

There is a touch of development at every nook and corner of the country because the present government remained in power for the two consecutive terms, he added.

Mayor Sayed Khokan said city dwellers need to be more conscious about making the Dhaka city smarter. There are many problems in the city and the authorities of DSCC have been working sincerely to solve those problems. He said DSCC has already taken steps to repair roads affected by the rains.

He sought cooperation of the city dwellers to make the Dhaka city smarter.