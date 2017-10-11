Govt working to flourish talent of street children: Chumki

DHAKA – State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Meher Afroze Chumki today said the government has taken various initiatives to flourish the talent of underprivileged and street children, reports BSS.

“Alongside providing education, we are arranging different cultural events for street children so that they are groomed up like other children of the society,” she told a function organised on the occasion of “Child Rights Week-2017” here.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy and the street children rehabilitation project of the Women and Children Affairs Ministry organised the function on the premises of Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University.

Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy writer Selina Hossain, project director of the street children rehabilitation project, officials and representatives of different government and non-government organisations, among others, addressed the function with Women and Children Affairs Secretary Nasima Begum in the chair.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy has taken elaborate programmes marking the ‘Child Rights Week-2017’ with a view to ensuring the security and rights of all children.

The week’s programmes began today and will conclude on October 17.

Alongside the capital, programmes will also be held at all the 64 district offices and six upazilas offices of the Shishu Academy.

The programmes feature holding discussions, cultural functions, art competitions, and award-giving ceremony, rally of the deprived children, bringing out processions, publishing journals, leaflets, booklets, poster, and especial supplements in different national dailies.