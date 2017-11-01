Govt spreading propaganda over Khaleda Zia’s convoy attack : BNP

CHITTAGONG : BNP on Tuesday alleged that the government is spreading propaganda over the attack on its chairperson’s convoy in Feni to confuse people, reports UNB.

“The vehicles of journalists and our leaders were damaged in the attack. The journalists were injured in it. Now everybody knows who made the attack. Their identities were also published in the media,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He further said, “The ruling party is now carrying out propaganda over it (attack).They also spread a propaganda involving Chittagong city president (Dr Shahdat Hossan). But, he had no involvement in it. We want to say you (AL) won’t be able to confuse people through false campaigns. People have realised that Awami League is destroying the democratic norms to hush up facts.”

The BNP leader came up with the allegation at a press conference at Chittagong Circuit House. He said their party had a hope that AL general secretary Obaidul Quader at least condemned the incident and instructed the authorities concern to track down the attackers and put them on trial, but they did not do it. “Instead, they’re pampering terrorism with their assertion on the incident as they’ve started a process to destroy politics. We strongly condemn it.”

Fakhrul said there is still time for the government to express sorrow over the incident and bring the attackers to book by arresting them.

On Saturday morning, Khaleda set out for Chittagong and her Cox’s Bazar-bound convoy came under attack at Mohammad Ali Bazar near Feni district town in the afternoon.

The attackers damaged a good number of vehicles, including microbuses of Channel i, DBC, Ekattor, and Baishakhi Television, and beat several newsmen and leaders and activists of BNP who were coming with Khaleda Zia to Cox’s Bazar. Awami League and BNP have been blaming each other for the attack since then.