Govt to set up 2-lakh shelters, 5-police camps, 50,000-latrine for Rohingyas: Maya

DHAKA – The government has targeted to install two lakh shelters, 50,000 latrines and five police camps for the Rohingya people, who entered Bangladesh in the face of ethnic cleansing from their homes in Rakhine state of Myanmar troops, said Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, reports BSS.

“We have decided to set up five police camps for ensuring security at

Kutupalong, where Rohingyas are being sheltered,” he told newsmen after emerging from an inter-ministerial meeting at his ministry’s conference room today.

The minister said the government has primarily estimated that 1.5 lakh shelters would be required for the Rohingya people and 1.31 lakh shelters have already been constructed, while the rest would be set up by November.

He said some 50,000 latrines would be installed for the Rohingyas and 11,000 latrines have already been constructed, adding, “The government would also set up two fire service stations in the area side by side with road lights facilitated by solar panel.

” “Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given shelters to the Rohingyas on humanitarian ground and directed us to help them. We are also providing all-out supports including healthcare, food, housing and other daily needs to the Rohingya people,” Maya added.

He said the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF and a Turkish NGO would also construct latrines and other facilities for the Rohingya people, adding, “The WFP is giving foods to 5.5 lakh Rohingya people, while the Turkish NGO to 30,000.” The minister said the government brought three lakh Rohingyas under the bio-metric registration and by the mid-December all Rohingyas would be brought under registration process as 50 booths have been working on it.

Replying to a query, he said investigations are underway in connection with the killing of a Bengali citizen in the Rohingya attack, adding, “Two people have already been detained. Anyone involved in the incident will be given exemplary punishment.

” Disaster Management and Relief Minister Secretary Shah Kamal and

representatives of different ministries concerned were present in the

meeting.