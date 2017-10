DHAKA – The government today issued a notification, reconstituting International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) with Justice Md Shahinur Islam as its chairman, reports BSS.

The other two members are Justice Amir Hossain of High Court Division and District and Sessions Judge Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar, who is now on post-retirement leave (PRL).

The chairman and the two-member judges will get salary and enjoy same benefits like the judges at the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, the notification said.