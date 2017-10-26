Govt issues directive for marriage registration in ‘special areas’

DHAKA : The government yesterday issued a directive asking marriage registrars to register marriages in Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Chittagong district only after being confirmed of the Bangladeshi nationality of the concerned men and women, reports BSS.

Terming the aforesaid areas as special ones, the law and justice division notification said the tendency of Bangladeshi men towards marrying Rohingya women from Myanmar has increased noticeably and some marriage registrars are involved in such ‘evil activities.’

Signed by senior assistant secretary GM Najmus Shahadat, the notification asked the concerned marriage registrars to check national identity card to become confirmed about the nationality of the concerned men and women.