Govt introduces “Compliance Excellence Award”

TBT NEWS:

The government has introduced “Compliance Excellence Award” to encourage owners of the establishments and factories to maintain decent work environment.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the National Industry, Health and Safety Council, held at the labour and employment ministry today with state minister for labour and employment Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu in the chair, said a press release.

Mujibul Haque said Bangladesh has made significant progress in maintaining decent work environment in factories and seven out of 10 global green factories are in Bangladesh.

“Compliance Excellence Award” has been introduced to encourage owners to maintain decent work environment in their factories, he said, adding that the award will be distributed among the factories and owners on Aril 28, 2018 marking the “National Professional Health and Safety Day”. Acting secretary of the labour and employment ministry Afroza Khan and other senior officials of the ministry, Jatiya Sramik League president Shukkur Mahmud and representatives from BGMEA and BKMEA attended the meeting.