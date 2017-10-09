Govt enhances income ceiling to avail free legal aid

DHAKA : The government yesterday enhanced the income ceiling of poorer people who are entitled to free legal aid services during the 2017-18 fiscal, reports UNB.

Speaking at a media briefing law minister Anisul Huq said from now on people who annually earn less than Taka 2.50 lakh could avail the free legal aid.

Others who are entitled to the facility are woman or men above 65 years having annual income of less than Taka 3 lakh.

The minister said the others who would get the facility are people with disabilities with annual income of less than Taka four lakh and gazetted war-wounded freedom fighters with annual income of less than Taka 4.25 lakh.

Huq’s briefing came as he emerged from the 35th meeting of the National Legal Aid Services Organisation (NLASO) which he chaired.

“Legal Aid Services Act, 2000, was formulated because of the earnest will of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to provide free legal assistance to insolvent justice seekers and the present government is very sincere to implement this law,” he said.

Law Secretary Abu Saleh SK Md Zahirul Haque and NLASO Director Zafrul Hasan attended the meeting, among others.

Earlier, people with annual income of less than Taka 1.50 lakh were entitled to the free legal aid at the Supreme Court and people, whose annual income was less than Taka one lakh, could get the opportunity at lower courts.