Govt to enact new Prisons Act

DHAKA – The government is set to formulate a new prisons law amending the existing act with an aim of transforming the country’s jails into correction and rehabilitation centres, reports BSS.

According to a law ministry press release the proposed law would be called “Correctional Facilities and Rehabilitation Act for Prisoners while a committee led by its Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division’s Senior Secretary Mohammad Shahidul Haque was formed for drafting the law.

The committee comprises the secretary of home ministry’s public security division, Inspector General of Prisons and representatives of the law ministry and police.

According to the release, an inter-ministerial meeting was held at the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry here today with the law Minister Anisul Huq in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, the minister urged the committee to formulate the draft law by December 31, 2017 for cabinet approval by January 2018.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Senior Secretary Mohammad Shahidul Haque and Law and Justice Division Secretary Abu Saleh Sk Md Zahirul Haque were present at the meeting, among others.