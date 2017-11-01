Govt to build 15,036 flats at Uttara for low, mid-income people

DHAKA – The government will build some 15,036 flats –11,004 each measuring 1,250 square feet and 4,032 others of 1,050 square feet each– will be built at Uttara Sector-18 for the low and mid-income people at a cost of Tk 10,902.21 crore, reports BSS.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at its meeting today approved the ‘Construction of apartments for the low and mid-income people (1st revised) project.

The ECNEC also cleared the ‘Development of infrastructures of countrywide rural bazaars project’ involving Tk 1,730 crore to set up a total of 520 rural bazaars across the country to facilitate marketing of farm and non-farm products.

The approval came from the ECNEC’s weekly meeting held at the NEC conference room with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

“A total of eight projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 15,221.75 crore have been approved at the meeting,” said Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Of the total project cost, Tk 3,767.84 crore will come from the national exchequer, Tk 10,924.62 crore from the organisations’ own funds while the rest of Tk 529.29 crore as project assistance, said Kamal.

Of the eight projects, six are new while two are revised ones.

Kamal said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to build another 1,000 flats for the low and mid-income group each measuring 850 square feet, increasing the total number of flats.

He told journalists that RAJUK will bear the entire construction cost of the flats and per square feet area of each flat will cost around Tk 4,800.

About the construction of rural bazaars, the planning minister said the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will implement the Rural Bazaars Infrastructures Development Project by June 2020 solely with the government finance.

“The aim of the project is to ensure proper business environment at the rural level alongside creating short and long-term employment opportunities,” Kamal added.

Under the project, he said at least one three-storey rural bazaar having 4,000-10,000 sqft will be built at each of the 491 upazilas.

He said there will also be separate zones for the female buyers and sellers of agriculture produces at these bazaars.

The meeting also cleared the ‘Bangladesh Regional Communication Project-1: National Single Window Implementation and Customs Modernization Strengthening’ project involving Tk 585.39 crore.

Of the total project cost, the World Bank will give Tk 529.29 crore as project assistance while the rest of Tk 56.10 crore will come from the national exchequer.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will implement the project by June 2020.

“The project will make the international trade process faster and more transparent through introduction of electronic and online solution that will reduce business operations cost and time,” said the minister.

The other approved projects are solid waste collection and disposal management project of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) (Tk 191.18 crore), Infrastructure Development of different areas under Chittagong City Corporation (Tk 120 crore), Jamalpur-Kalibari-Sarishabari Road Widening and Strengthening project (Tk 219.67 crore), Secondary Education Stipend (2nd phase, 1st revised) (Tk 1,330.15 crore) and Construction of Bakerganj-Barguna 132 KV Transmission Line and Barguna 132/33 KV Power Substation (Tk 143.15 crore).