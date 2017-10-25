Get ready for transition to Industry 4.0 era: APO Secy Gen

Dhaka – Countries in the Asia-Pacific region need to gear up and prepare themselves for ‘transition to the Industry 4.0 era’ that will have a major impact on their economies and productivity, reports UNB.

“With dramatic advances in technology shaping the economy of the future, we need to rethink how we can also shape the national productivity agendas of member countries,” said Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Secretary-General Santhi Kanoktanaporn on Tuesday.

Industry 4.0 is a name for the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

The APO chief made the remark at the opening plenary session of the 58th Workshop Meeting (WSM) of Heads of National Productivity Organizations (NPOs) in Seoul, South Korea, according to a message UNB received from the APO.

The WSM is the annual strategic planning meeting where APO member countries deliberate on the biennial program plan and review initiatives to ensure that they respond effectively to the needs of their economies.

A current key APO focus area is building the capacity of member countries for strategic foresight planning, enabling them to anticipate changes in the dynamic global environment.