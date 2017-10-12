Gazette issued on CJ’s leave and acting CJ

Dhaka – The Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry issued a gazette notification on Thursday saying that Justice Abdul Wahhab Miah will serve as the acting Chief Justice until Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha returns to work, reports AP/UNB.

According to the notification, Justice Abdul Wahhab Miah will perform as the acting Chief Justice during the leave of the CJ, for an extended period or until the CJ returns to his work.

On October 10 last, SK Sinha sent a letter to President Abdul Hamid seeking his permission for going abroad.

In the letter, the Chief Justice said he will leave the country on October 13 and return home on November 11.