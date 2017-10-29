Gas-based industries to be set up in Bhola: Tofail

BHOLA – Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed yesterday said gas-based industries would be set up in Bhola as a huge quantity of natural gas has been found in Shahbazpur gas field, reports BSS.

“We assume that natural gas has been staying reserved in the Shahbazpur gas field, which will create opportunities to expand gas-based industries in Bhola,” he said while talking to journalists at Borhanuddin Government Secondary School here.

About the Rohingya issue, Tofail said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been hailed as ‘Mother of Humanity’ for sheltering the Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh territory being the worst victims of the atrocities in the military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

Local Lawmaker Ali Azam Mukul, leaders and activists of Bhola district unit of Awami League and officials of the local administration, among others, were present on the occasion.