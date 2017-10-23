Full HC verdict against Oishee published

DHAKA : The High Court on Sunday published the full text of its verdict that commuted the death sentence awarded to Oishee Rahman to life term imprisonment for killing her parents in 2013, reports UNB.

The text of the verdict was published on the website of the Supreme Court after Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Jahangir Hossain, who delivered the judgment, signed the copies of the verdict.

Earlier on June 5, the HC bench commuted the death sentence awarded to Oishee Rahman to life term imprisonment for killing her parents after hearing an appeal of Oishee Rahman against the death penalty awarded to her.

On November 12, 2015, Judge Syed Ahmed of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 sentenced Oishee Rahman to death for killing her parents. The tribunal also fined her Tk 20,000.

Besides, the tribunal sentenced Mizanur Rahman Rony, a friend of Oishee, to two years’ imprisonment and fined him Tk 5,000, in default, one month’s jail and acquitted Asaduzzaman Johny.

Police, on August 16 in 2013, recovered the bodies of Special Branch (SB) inspector Mahfuzur Rahman and his wife Swapna Rahman from their Chamelibagh residence in the capital.

Later, Oishee surrendered to police confessing to her involvement in the killing.

On December 6, 2015, condemned convict Oishee filed an appeal with the High Court against the tribunal verdict.