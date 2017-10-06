Fugitive convict among 2 held in Savar

FARIDPUR : Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Wednesday arrested two alleged criminals, including a death-row fugitive convict, along with arms from Alamnagar in Hemayetpur of Savar. The arrestees were identified as Noman Ibne Bashar alias TBS Babu, 39, a death-row convict of a murder case and Arafat Hossain Jewel, 37, reports UNB.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-8 conducted a drive at Alamnagar Sugandha Housing area and arrested them in the night, said Rois Uddin, commanding officer of Faridpur Rab-8. The elite force also recovered two pistols, three magazines and eight bullets from their possession. Of the arrestees, Bashar was wanted in 12 murder cases and a court sentenced him to death in a murder case filed for killing Kalim Uddin in Mirpur.