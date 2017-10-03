Frozen 2 is going to be special

Actor Josh Gad, who lent his voice for the character of magical snowman Olaf in the hit 2013 Disney animation Frozen, believes the second instalment is going to be special, reports Mumbai Mirror

Voice recordings for the sequel of blockbuster animated film Frozen have begun, Gad announced on his Instagram account. The first instalment also starred Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff.

He wrote, “Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team.” The film is releasing on November 27, 2019.