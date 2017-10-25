Fire breaks out at factory in western India

NEW DELHI – A major fire has engulfed a sanitary napkins factory in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday, reports BSS/XINHUA.

“The fire broke out at Unicharm India Limited in the Japanese Industrial Zone at Neemrana in the state’s Alwar district, barely 100 km from the Indian capital, late Tuesday night and soon engulfed its entire premises,” a senior police official said.

Though there have been no reports of any casualty, the inferno has still not been contained.

“Some 24 fire tenders have been pressed into service to control the raging fire,” a senior fire official said.

Local TV channels showed footage of the raging fire and reported that there were around 600 workers in the factory when the inferno started. “However, all of them managed to rush out of the premises,” a factory official was quoted as saying.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, the police official said.

In March, a major fire engulfed a plastic items manufacturing factory in Alwar district. The fire damaged goods worth millions of rupees, but there had been no loss of life.