‘Fake’ FB account again against Fakhrul’s name: BNP

Dhaka – BNP on Thursday alleged that a ‘fake’ Facebook account has been opened again against its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s name with an evil motive, reports UNB.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation.

He called upon law enforcement agencies to take proper action in this regard.

“Some unscrupulous people opened a fake Facebook account again in the name of BNP secretary general. They’re posting various motivated comments that have no involvement with him,” Rizvi said.

He said ‘fake’ Facebook accounts have also been opened using his name several months ago. “He’d strongly protested it at that time informing all that he has no Facebook ID.”

Rizvi said those who are running the ‘fake’ Facebook ID against Fakhrul’s name have an evil motive.

“I, on behalf of the party, strongly demand the law enforcers take action against those carrying out propaganda opening the fake Facebook ID in the name of our secretary general.”