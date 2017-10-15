Experts for cooperative global governance for waste management

DHAKA – Experts from South and Southeast Asian countries today called for establishing cooperative global governance for waste management through building regional and global alliances, reports BSS.

They made the call while participating in a five-day workshop on “Waste Management and Reduction of Marine Litter” concluded in Singapore on Friday, according to a message received here today.

Bangladesh along with 29 representatives from south and Southeast Asia participated in the event.

Rear Admiral (retd) Mohd Khurshed Alam, Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented Bangladesh at the programme.

The workshop identified regional and global challenges and provided insights into waste management with special focus on land-based plastic waste and marine litter.

It viewed that rapid urbanisation is responsible for generating waste creating environmental and health hazards as well as acting as a source for land-based marine litters.

Varieties of pollutants from fisheries and fish farms, consumer wastes, wastes from real estate sectors and shipping and trans-boundary wastes and their impact on environment and human beings were also discussed in the event.

The meeting, however, discussed best practices in waste management cases from Singapore and Norway along with regional programmes of the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), the message added.