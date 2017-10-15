Experts for comprehensive approach for quality higher education

DHAKA – Education experts at a workshop today laid emphasis on a comprehensive approach incorporating technology and establishing quality assessment institutions to ensure quality of higher education, reports BSS.

The higher education needs to adopt mid-term as well as long-term strategies to upgrade and update teaching and research works, they told a workshop on “Draft strategic Plan for Higher Education in Bangladesh: 2017- 2030” at the CIRDAP auditorium here.

At the workshop, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid urged the university authorities to incorporate technology and intensify research works to improve quality of education aiming to develop competent human resources in the country.

“We will not be able to create skilled workforces through traditional higher education system. So, we need to change the traditional higher education system.”

Nahid called upon both public and private universities to generate new knowledge to foster economic progress in the country.

“New generation must be prepared with modern education alongside developing high moral values and sense of patriotism to build a prosperous country,” he added.

He said “The main objective of our education should be preparing our generation with new knowledge and undated version of technology to build a modern Bangladesh. A university is not meant for merely collecting certificates based on prescribed curriculum.”

It (university) must create an environment to nurture students to develop their fullest potential and capacities as human beings in diverse areas of knowledge, which will help them to fit in any situation in their life, he added.

Nahid said, “We always encourage collaboration with different public and private bodies to build effective partnership to accomplish the journey of quality education.

Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division Md Alamgir, Project Director of Higher Education Quality Enhancement Project (HEQEP) Dr Gauranga Chandra Mohanta, Senior Education Specialist of World Bank Yoko Nagashima, vice chancellors of different universities, researchers and officials, among others, addressed the workshop with Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Md Sohorab Hossain in the chair.

Member of University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh Prof Dr Mohammad Yousuf Ali Mollah made a presentation on draft strategic plan for higher education in Bangladesh: 2017-2030 at the workshop.