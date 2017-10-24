Everyone should be aware of preventing road accidents: Quader

DHAKA – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said everyone should be aware of preventing road accidents to ensure road safety, reports BSS.

“Only the government cannot ensure road safety, everyone should be conscious to this end,” he told a discussion marking the National Road Safety Day at Osmani Memorial auditorium here. With the theme ‘Sabdhane Chalabo Gari, Nirapode Fhirbo Bari’ (Drive carefully, Return home safely), the National Road Safety Day is being observed today for the first time in the country.

To mark the day, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Roads and Highways Department jointly organized the function.

Quader said, “We have some leaders and distinguished persons who do not want to obey the traffic rules. They cross the road without using foot over-bridge. Even they cross flyover dividers by running”.

“If we want to keep our future generation safe, we have to ensure road safety. We have to change our mindset for that,” he added.

Nirapad Sarak Chai, a platform for safe road, Chairman Actor Ilias Kanchan, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Md. Monirul Islam, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam and its former secretary MN Siddique, among others, joined the function with BRTA Chairman Md Mashiur Rahman in the chair.