EU releases €1.2m to support BD flood victims

DHAKA : The European Union is providing €1.2 million (Tk 114.2 million) in emergency relief funding to assist the people who have been affected by the recent floods in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

This allocation is part of a larger regional allocation of €2 million in response to floods in South Asia.

“The countries in South Asia are facing some of their worst floods in decades, which are resulting in a large-scale humanitarian situation affecting millions. It is especially in these hard times that EU solidarity makes a difference: our support will reach those most in need and help them recover from the devastating losses they have suffered,” Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides was quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

EU support will provide life-saving assistance, prioritising shelter, food assistance, water and sanitation, health and protection to those affected by the floods, while restoring the safety and dignity of the most vulnerable populations.