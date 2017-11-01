EU Commissioner arrives to address Rohingya crisis

DHAKA – Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management of European Commission Christos Stylianides today reached here on a two-day visit to address the Rohingya crisis, reports BSS.

His visit comes a week after the EU and its Member States pledged over 5percent of the USD 344 million total funding raised at the international conference on the Rohingya crisis held in Geneva.

After arrival, Stylianides visited Kutupalong camp in the Cox’s Bazar area, where an EU funded project is helping over 100,000 people, mostly vulnerable children and women, gain access to essential services, a press release said.

“We commend and support the generous approach of the Bangladeshi authorities. The EU has decisively stepped up its aid to Rohingya communities,” he said.

“Beyond aid, it is crucial that every Rohingya is registered properly and that Myanmar takes all necessary steps to allow them a voluntary and dignified return in secure conditions.” said Commissioner Stylianides.

The Commissioner will also hold meetings with government officials of Bangladesh and humanitarian partners to discuss the international community’s response to the crisis and Bangladesh’s needs moving forwards.