Emergency services at DMCH suspended

Dhaka – The services at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have been suspended following an alleged attack on some doctors by the angry relatives of a patient who died at the hospital on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

DMCH Police camp in-charge sub-inspector Bacchu Miah said Nawshad Ahmed, 50, a resident of Old Dhaka, died at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital at around 1 pm.

Following the death, the relatives of the deceased locked into an altercation with some physicians alleging that Nawshad died of wrong treatment.

At one stage, the angry relatives attacked doctors, nurses, officials and Ansar members, leaving 2 physicians and five Ansar men injured, Bacchu added.

Later, other doctors of the hospital stopped the services at the emergency department and shut down the gates of some other departments.

Following the incident, doctors, including the director of DMCH, were holding a closed-door meeting with Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) president Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin till filing this report at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, police arrested two men — Riaz and Maksud — in connection with the incident.