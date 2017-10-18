ECNEC okays Tk 2,573 cr project for BTCL

DHAKA, -The ECNEC today cleared a Tk 2,573.40 crore project to build reliable modern telecommunication services in the country by enhancing tele density and extending tele access facilities, reports BSS.

The “Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity” project got the approval from a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting in the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in city.

“A total of 10 projects were approved today involving an overall cost of Tk 5,783.4 crore,” said Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Of the total project cost, Tk 3,296.32 crore will come from the government exchequer, Tk 15 crore from the own fund of the organizations concerned, while the remaining Tk 2,472.08 crore from project assistance, he said.

Of the approved 10 projects, nine are new while one is revised.

State-run Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) will implement the “Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity” project by June, 2020. Of the project cost of Tk 2,573.40 crore, the government will provide Tk 756 crore from the national exchequer and the remaining Tk 1,817 crore will come as project assistance from China.

The existing BTCL network can offer only the voice service while its video and data services quality were far from the modern time demands.

It will be a “triple-play service” providing video and data facilities alongside the voice transmission through a single network. The government has moved for the project to upgrade the existing equipment, replace copper cable-based network by fiber optic cable and modern transmission system of BTCL to comply with the vision-2021.

Under the project, three internet protocol multimedia sub-system platforms with the capacity of 16 lakh connections would be installed while copper cables would be replaced by 2,367 km fiber optic cable and 793 km new copper cable would also be installed from transmission.

Besides, eight backbone equipment each having capacity of 100 gbps, six core routers for IP network, 114 other routers, 143 access switches and 139 other switches would be collected in the project.

During the briefing, Mustafa Kamal said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had directed the concerned to form a committee headed by the Post and Telecommunications Secretary to negotiate with the Chinese side to try to further reduce project cost in some components.

The ECNEC meeting also approved a project for building the ‘8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge’ over River Kocha to ensure fast and uninterrupted road communications between Barisal and Khulna.

The Roads and Highways Department under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges will implement the proposed project by January 2021 with an estimated cost of Tk 821.84 crore.

The other projects approved in the meeting are Protecting Charbaria area under Barisal Sadar upazila from the erosion of Kirtankhola River (Tk 331.24 crore), Vegetables and spices cultivation on floating beds, its extension and popularization project (Tk 63.17 crore), Establishment of 10 Secondary government schools project near the capital (Tk 673.46 crore), Establishment of Islamic Arabic University project (Tk 413.75 crore), Establishment of three regional offices of National University (Tk 119.02 crore), Jinzira-Keraniganj-Nawabganj-Dohar-Srinagar highway development (Tk 469.93 crore), Preservation of historic sites of War of Liberation and construction of memorial museum project (Tk 178.98 crore) and Construction of 50 Highway Outposts for Bangladesh Police across the country (Tk 138.61 crore).

Ministers and State Ministers attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and Secretaries concerned were present.