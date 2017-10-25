Ecnec clears Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway project

DHAKA : The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved the ‘Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway’ project involving an estimated cost of Tk 16,901.32 crore aiming to ease traffic congestion in and around the capital, reports UNB.

The approval came from the weekly Ecnec meeting held at the NEC conference room with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said a total of five projects were approved yesterday involving an estimated cost of Tk 34,567.34 crore.

“Of the total project cost, Tk 12,402.65 crore will come from the national exchequer while the rest of Tk 22,164.69 crore as project assistance,” he said. All the approved five projects are new ones. The Planning Minister said Bangladesh Bridges Authority under the Bridges Division will implement the Ashulia Elevated Expressway project by June 2022 in Dhaka North City Corporation, Savar upazila and Ashulia thana areas.

The 24-km long elevated expressway will start from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Nabinagar Mor (crossroad) via Abdullahpur-Ashulia-Baipail and then EPZ to Chandra Mor (crossroad).

Mustafa Kamal said the Ashulia Expressway will be connected with the proposed Dhaka Elevated Expressway and this Ashulia Expressway will help reduce traffic congestions at Abdullahpur-Ashulia, Baipail-Chandra corridor and thus ease road communication between 30 districts of the country and the capital.

The expressway includes 10.84 kilometres of the ramp and 14.28 kilometres of road. Once completed, the Ashulia Elevated Expressway will act as the driving force of the country’s economy and as a bridge between the southern and northern parts.

The other main project operations include some 40.89 hectares of land acquisition and rehabilitation, construction of 1.92 kilometers of Nabinagar flyover, reconstruction of 14.28 km At-Grade road, construction of 2.72 km bridges and 500 meters of overpass/flyover, and construction of five toll plazas.

About the progress of implementation of Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the first quarter (July-Sept) period of the current fiscal year, Mustafa Kamal said the ADP implementation progress in this first quarter was the record best 10.21 percent with an overall expenditure of Tk 16,755 crore. The ADP implementation progress during the first quarter of the last fiscal year (FY17) was 9 percent with an overall expenditure of Tk 10,789 crore.

The Ecnec meeting also approved the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Extension Project (1st phase) with Tk 13,610.47 crore to be implemented by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) by June 2022.

Of the total project cost, Tk 2,395.69 crore will come from the national exchequer while the rest of Tk 11,214.78 crore as project assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The minister said this main airport of the country has the capacity of dealing with some eight million passengers every year and considering the growing demand of air traffic and passengers, the capacity of this airport will reach the limit by 2018.

He said considering the survey conducted by the Yooshin (Korea)-CPG (Singapore)-DDC (Dhaka), the number of passengers travelling through this airport will increase to 14 million by 2025 and to 24.8 million by 2035.

The other approved projects are Upgradation of Comilla (Tomchom Bridge)-Noakhali (Begumganj) regional highway to four-lane with Tk 2,170.78 crore, Construction of Ferryghat and other necessary infrastructures at Balashi and Bahadurabad with Tk 124.77 crore and Greater Dhaka Rural Infrastructures Development Project-3 with Tk 1,760 crore.

Minister and state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present.