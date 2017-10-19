EC enjoys more freedom than other countries: CEC

TBT NEWS:

Chief Election Commissioner K M Nurul Huda today said country’s Election Commission (EC) is now enjoying more freedom than other countries and the present government, led by Awami League, ensured it.

“What power the incumbent Election Commission exercises at present, most of its rules and regulations were made during the tenure of the Awami league government,” he told the newsmen in his introductory speech during a dialogue with the Awami League at the election commission secretariat here.

Referring to the tremendous development in various sectors, including education, social, economic, science, technology, infrastructure and preserving nature, the CEC lauded the contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said, “World crown is now on her head.”

Huda said the AL government meantime executed the verdicts on the trial of war criminals and killers of Bangabandhu and the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina reached on the highway of development.

“The country has turned into a mid-income country or about to near the door of developed ones,” he added.

Noting the diplomatic initiatives taken by Sheikh Hasina’s government to resolve the displaced Rohingya problems, the CEC said, “The prime minister has been hailed as a mother of the earth.”

Nurul Huda also recalled the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and also pointed out the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, the Language Movement of 1952, Six-Point Movement in 1966 and some other historic incidents where Bangabandhu and Awami League were directly involved.

Acting secretary of the EC secretariat Helauddin Ahmed also spoke.

The ruling AL today placed an 11-point proposal before the EC during the dialogue.