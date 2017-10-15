DU Mourning Day observed

Dhaka – The Dhaka University authorities on Sunday observed the Mourning Day through various programmes remembering its students, employees and guests who were killed in a tragic incident at Jagannath Hall on the night of October 15 in 1985, reports UNB.

On that day in 1985, a total of 39 people, including 26 students and 13 guests, died in a tragic collapse of the roof of a one-storey building at the dormitory.

The teachers, students, officials and employees of the university led by acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman brought out a mourning procession from ‘Aparajeyo Bangla’ and placed wreaths at October Smriti Stambha at Jagannath Hall in the morning.

A large number of students, teachers, employees and relatives of the deceased students wearing black badges took part in the procession.

The Jagannath Hall authorities arranged an oil-painting exhibition on the victims of the building collapse.

Besides, voluntary blood donation campaign was held on the dormitory premises.

DU VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman , Treasurer Kamal Uddin, Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) President Professor ASM Maksud kamal, general Secretary Prof Rahmatullah and Jagannath Hall Provost Professor Asim Sarkar, among others, spoke at the memorial meeting held at October Smriti Bhaban.

The hall authorities will arrange ‘October Memorial Essay Competition’ and ‘October Memorial Painting Competition’ in association with Arts Faculty and Fine Arts Faculty respectively on October 31.