DU ‘Ka’ unit intake test on Friday

Dhaka – The first-year honours admission test of Dhaka University (DU) “Ka-unit” (science group) under session 2017-2018 will be held on Friday (October 13), reports UNB.

The one and a half hour long test will start at 10 am at 87 centres on and outside the university campus, said a DU press release on Wednesday.

A total of 89,506 admission seekers will be contesting against 1,765 seats.

The applicants are prohibited to carry all kind of electronic devices including mobile phones and communicable devices in the examination hall.

The seat-plan of the admission test will be available on the university website- admission.eis.du.ac.bd.