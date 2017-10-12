DU ‘K’ unit intake test Friday

Dhaka – The ‘Ka’ unit test for admission into 1st year honours courses under science faculty of Dhaka University (DU) for academic session of 2017-2018 will be held on Friday, reports UNB.

The one and half hours test will be held from 10am to 11:30am at 87 exam centres on the university campus and outside the campus.

A total of 89,506 admission seekers are contesting for 1,765 seats under the “Ka” unit, said a press release on Thursday.

The applicants are prohibited to carry any kind of electronic devices, including mobile phone and communicable devices, during the admission test.

The seat plan of the admission test could be known from the university website- admission.eis.du.ac.bd, the release said.