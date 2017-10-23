DU ‘Gha’ unit results published amid question leak allegation

DHAKA : The admission test results of ‘Gha’ (D) unit of Dhaka University (DU) for 2017-18 academic session were published on Sunday afternoon amid the allegations of question paper leak, reports UNB.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman announced the results at the central admission office of the university’s administrative building around 2:30 pm.

A total of 10,264 out of 71,549 secured the pass mark with 14.35 percent pass rate, said the VC.

A total of 98,056 candidates applied in the entry test held on Friday against 1,610 seats. Passed students were asked to fill up the subject selection forms in between November 15 to Nov 23.