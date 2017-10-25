DSCC restricts govt publicity for Dhaka’s beautification

DHAKA – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) imposed a restriction on government publicity for the beautification in the city corporation areas and urged the government offices to do so through the corporation, reports BSS.

The DSCC requested all the concerned ministries and their affiliated divisions as well as agencies to conduct any kind of publicity campaign through the city corporation instead of their own management with DSCC permission to make sure the city’s beautification and cleanliness programme successful, said an official release here today.

The city corporation has already sent a letter to the ministries making the request of conducting the publicity campaign on different designated public holidays and programmes through the DSCC, the release added.

According to the release, the ministries, divisions and agencies have to apply with soft copies of the materials paying the fees to the DSCC and then the city corporation authorities will publicize the materials through its LED signs in the city corporation areas from the SAARC fountain to the Secretariat areas in the city.