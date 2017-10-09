Dr Rizvi for reforms in UN

DHAKA – Prime Minister’s International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi today called for bringing necessary reforms in the United Nations (UN) and expansion of its Security Council to address all the issues of its member countries, reports BSS.

“Reform for the UN is absolutely necessary . . . expansion of its Security Council is very important as currently it is totally unrepresentative of the global force,” he told a seminar on “International Day of Peace 2017” at BIISS auditorium here.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Rotary International District 3281 Bangladesh jointly organized the seminar.

Dr Rizvi said the Rohingya issue is a very clear manifestation that the world body has failed to take any action to this end.

“We see the global concern was aroused and continues to be aroused by extraordinary inhumane treatment on Rohingya people,” he said adding Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya people has been called genocide, called ethnic cleansing and has been described as textbook ethnic cleansing.

He said it is probably even worse extent of brutality that is inflicted on the Rohingya people.

Dr Rizvi said the UN secretary general, the Pope and numerous heads of government of different countries and also Security Council condemned the persecution on Rohingya people.

“But the Security Council failed to pass a resolution and failed to take any action. So solution is the expansion of UN Security Council as currently it is totally unrepresentative of the global force,” he observed.

He said the United Nations will have to retain its legitimacy and UNGA should be given the power to overrule ‘veto’.

Comparing it with domestic analogy, Rizvi said in most countries when parliament passes a bill, President may overrule it and it goes back to parliament.

“We are in grave danger as UN has become handmade in the hands of P5 (five members of Security Council) and it has lost its legitimacy and that is why we see so many conflicts all over the world,” he said.

Former Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Md Mainul Islam (retd) presented a paper on “United Nations Peacekeeping Operations” while Dhaka University International Relations Department Professor Dr Delwar Hossain presented another paper on “Refugee Crisis and Threat to Peace” on the occasion.

Rotary Club of Ramna President Air Cdre (retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Chowdhury chaired the function while Director General of the BIISS Major General AKM Abdur Rahman delivered the welcome address.