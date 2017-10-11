Don’t suggest unnecessary treatment, President asks doctors

Kishoreganj – President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday asked physicians to provide better healthcare services to patients and refrain from suggesting unnecessary treatment which only raises their medical expenses, reports UNB.

“A section of physicians and other concerned cheat patients in the name of treatment…it’s really a very shameful act,” the President said while talking to teachers and students of President Abdul Hamid Medical College and Hospital (PAHMCH) here.

Terming medical profession a noble one, he said people involved in this profession can earn money on one hand and help general people on the other by providing healthcare services to them.

Hamid stressed the need for modern and world-standard medical education in Bangladesh so that students could become good doctors with modern knowledge.

“Be good and patient-friendly physicians…study sincerely to remain competitive at the global stage,” the President advised the students.

PAHMCH Principal ANM Nowshed Khan apprised the President of the overall activities of the medical college.

Later in the day, the President took part in a views-exchange meeting with the District Bar Association leaders at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and visited Kishoreganj Gurudayal College where he studied in the 60s.