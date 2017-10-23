Don’t pick persons linked to politics as polls observer : CEC

DHAKA : Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Sunday urged the polls monitoring organisations not to pick any person affiliated with politics as election observer, reports UNB.

“You’ll have to be careful so that no person linked to politics can be appointed as election observer,” he said at the Election Commission’s dialogue with the polls monitoring organisations.

Some 30 representatives from the election monitoring organisations attended the meeting began at 11am in the city’s Nirbachon Bhaban with the CEC in the chair.

KM Nurul Huda called upon the organisations to perform the responsibility maintaining neutrality and impartiality. He also asked the organisations to remain careful so that their monitoring activities do not hamper the vote-casting process. At the meeting, the representatives from election monitoring organisations proposed the Election Commission to arrange training programmes for the chiefs of the organisations through the EC’s Electoral Training Institute, who will subsequently train up their respective observers.

“We’ve placed specific proposal for arrangement of training of trainers (ToT) particularly for the chiefs of election monitoring organisations through EC’s electoral training institute,” Jatiya Nirbachan Parjabekkhan Parishad (Janipop) chairman Prof Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah told reporters after the two-hour meeting.