Doctor’s negligence keeps one twin inside mother’s womb

Baby dies inside womb, removed over one month later

TBT NEWS: – In an act of utter negligence, a doctor at a hospital in Comilla took out one half of a pair of twins from the womb of a woman and stitched the belly keeping the other inside thinking it to be a tumour.

One month and seven days after the caesarian section, the other baby was brought out from the womb at Dhaka Medical College Hospital but it was dead by the time.

The presence of twins was detected in an ultrasonography when Khadija Akhter, wife of Awal Hossain of Algirchar village in Homna upazila of Comilla, was eight months pregnant, said her mother Amena Begum.

However, physician at Life Care in Daudkandi upazila of Comilla found only a baby in the womb during the operation on September 18 and told the relatives that the other one was a ‘tumour’. Accordingly, the doctor brought the one baby and stitched the belly keeping the other one inside.

As the woman started having pain in the abdomen, she was taken to a hospital and the presence of another baby was detected through an ultrasonography after 15 days.

Finally, she was brought to the DMCH on Sunday night where a dead baby boy was brought out on Wednesday.