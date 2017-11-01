DMCH doctors suspend outdoor services over assault on physicians

DHAKA : The doctors and staff of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday shut all medical services of the outdoor unit following an alleged attack on some doctors by the angry relatives of a patient who died at the hospital on October 29, reports UNB.

Suspending the service around 9:15 am, the protesting doctors formed a human-chain in front of the outdoor unit demanding realisation of their five-point demand.

The protesters demanded punishment of assaulters and security of the doctors.

The doctors also demanded deployment of skilled law enforcing force along with the Ansar members at the hospital.

Following death of a patient Nawshad, the relatives of the deceased locked into an altercation with some physicians alleging that he died of wrong treatment.

At one stage, the angry relatives attacked doctors, nurses, officials and Ansar members, leaving two physicians and three Ansar men injured.

A case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station and police, meanwhile, arrested four men in this connection.