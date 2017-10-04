Diagnostic centre fined in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here yesterday fined a diagnostic centre and some other factories Taka 11 lakh on charge of cheating with patients and other consumers in the name of treatment and services, reports BSS.

Acting on a tip-off, the court led by Executive Magistrate Anisur Rahman conducted raid in Green Life Clinic and Diagnostic Centre at Baneswar Bazar under Puthiya upazila found various irregularities and anomalies in the centre.

Subsequently, the court fined Taka 4 lakh and as the clinic authority failed to pay the fined money instantly the court sealed off the clinic until further order.

It has also asked the centre along with its owner to remove all the existing irregularities and anomalies within next seven days. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against the owner and the diagnostic centre.

The mobile court also conducted raids in Modern Cosmetic and Herbal Industries and Madona Special Care and found those guilty. The court fined them Taka seven lakh.