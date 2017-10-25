Dhaka gets six flyovers in eight and half years

DHAKA – The capital Dhaka witnessed the construction of six flyovers since 2009 while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open one more of the structures to further ease the city’s notorious traffic congestions, reports BSS.

Officials said six flyovers, with Mayor Hanif being the biggest one, were constructed in the last eight and half years at a cost of Taka 4,156, 20,00000 crores at different corners of the capital.

The premier is set to inaugurate the major Tejgaon-Maghbazar-Mouchak- Shantinagar flyover tomorrow through video conference four years after she laid its foundation stone.

Dhaka City Corporation, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartiphakya (RAJUK), Local Government Ministry and the Road and Highways Department (RHD) have jointly implemented construction works of the flyovers, an official of the Bridge Division told BSS today.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2009, the government has constructed Mayor Hanif flyover on Jatrabari-Gulistan route, Kuril Multipurpose flyover, President M Zillur Rahman flyover on Airport-Mirpur, Mirpur-Banani flyover and Banani overpass.

In addition to this, the government has also built Bijoy Sarani-Tejgaon Industrial link road and railway overpass.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover on October 11, 2013. The flyover was constructed at a cost of nearly Taka 2,400 crore.

About the construction of Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation Khan Mohammad Billal said, “The construction of the 11-kilometre long flyover has made the traffic movement hassle-free in Shanir Akhra to Jatrabari, Sayedabad, Tikatuli via Gulistan to Nimtoli areas.”

Apart from this, the flyover has also made traffic movement smooth in 30 districts of the eastern as well as north-eastern parts of the country, Billal added.

After the opening of Hanif Flyover, 3.1 kilometre-long Kuril Multipurpose Flyover (KMF) project was opened on August 4, 2013. The construction cost of the flyover was nearly Taka 306 crore.

Construction of the flyover has established communication between Dhaka and new Purbachal city, eased traffic congestion between Airport road and Progati Sarani and developed communication of the north-western part of the city, the south city corporation CEO added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the four-lane President M Zillur Rahman flyover located on Airport-Mirpur constructed by Road and Highways Department with a cost of Taka 199.88 crore.

Mirpur-Banani flyover and Banani overpass was inaugurated on March 27, 2013. The construction expenditure for the flyover was Taka 360.16 crore.

In addition, the government has laid foundation stone of ‘Dhaka Elevated Express Way’ between Airport and Kutubkhali in 2011.