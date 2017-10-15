Derailment snaps rail link on Khulna-Jessore- Benapole route

Benapole – Train Communications on Benapole- Jessore-Khulna route remained suspended following derailment of two bogies of a commuter train in Navaran area on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

Saiduzzaman, station master of Benapole Railway station, said that two bogies of the Benapole-bound commuter train veered off the track in an area adjacent to Navaran Railway station around 9am, disrupting train movement on the route.

A relief train from Khulna reached the spot around 1pm and is trying to remove the bogies from the rail track, said the station master.