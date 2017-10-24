Denmark to provide Tk 40 cr more to support Rohingyas

Dhaka – Denmark will provide an additional 32 million DKK (approx. Tk 40 crore) to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support the Rohingyas from Myanmar and host communities in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Tornæs made the announcement at a donor conference in Geneva, which aims to support UN’s appeal for Rohingyas hosted by European Union.

Danish Ambassador in Dhaka Mikael Hemniti Winther said the influx of Rohingyas came at a critical time when the resilience of the host communities was already being tested by cyclones, floods and rising food prices.

“Denmark is therefore scaling up its present activities in Cox’s Bazar in partnership with central and local government agencies and providing training to an additional 10,000 poor and vulnerable farmers,” he said.

The Ambassador said the additional support announced by the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation will be used to further UNHCR’s relief efforts addressing the need of the newly arrived Rohingyas and local communities in Bangladesh.

Denmark will also support the establishment of a One-Stop-Crisis Centre for Rohingya women who have been victims of violence and are facing post-traumatic stress, said the Embassy.

This will be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs under the flagship development cooperation between Bangladesh and Denmark.

Since the recent influx of Rohingyas began in August, Denmark made “significant contributions” to World Food Programme, Action Against Hunger and the International Organization for Migration to help address the humanitarian needs of the Rohingyas and the local communities in Bangladesh, the Embassy said.