Democratic, socialist policies needed for food security: Inu

DHAKA – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said today that to ensure national food security there was no option but to follow democratic and socialist principles, reports BSS.

He also said that to consolidate democracy the nation had to take a strong position against Razakars and in favor of socialism.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at a seminar on food rights at the city’s CIRDAP auditorium. The meeting was organized by a NGO- World Vision-and the European Union (EU).

Inu said that there could be no poverty in Bangabandhu’s “Golden Bengal” and a philosophical unity of the nation was needed to achieve it.

Describing food rights as fundamental rights he said that it had to be ensured for all.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was committed to a poverty-free country by 2021 and we will achieve it,” he said.

He also mentioned that the current era was one of cyber technology and said that digital rights were fundamental rights, too.

Chaired by the chief of “Palli Karma Shahayak Foundation” Dr Quazi Kholiquzzaman, the meeting was also addressed by eminent economists and nutritionists.

The meeting adopted an 11-point resolution for ensuring food security.