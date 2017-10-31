“Democracy Watchers” workshop held at Chittagong

Rokun Uddin Mahmud:

A workshop titled “Democracy Watchers: A Youth Initiative” was held last Friday and Saturday at Speakers Council in the port city of Chittagong. A total of 60 participants from all over Chittagong took part in the workshop. The collaborative program was organized by Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD), Youth Wing of JAAGO Foundation in association with National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

The workshop was divided into two days and each day participated by 30 participants. The sessions were conducted by two Jahangirnagar University teachers, Ms Mahmuda Akand, an Assistant Professor of Philosophy Department and Md. Azmal Mahmud Khan, an Assistant Professor of the Department of International Relations. The program was inaugurated by Mr Sourav Saha, District Communication Officer of Youth Development Program (YDP) of JAAGO Foundation. In this day-long workshop the speakers talked about human rights, democracy and democratic rights, the relation between human rights and democratic rights, democracy in Bangladesh, right to information, rights, and responsibilities and after all media promoting freedom of speech, accountability, and transparency. After the workshop, there was an orientation segment in which VBD National Board welcomed all the newly recruited Committee Members by wearing them Silver Pin-Badge. Committee Members orientation program conducted by Mr. Faisal Siddiqi, Head of Youth Development Program (YDP) of JAAGO Foundation, Mr. Shuvasish Das, Ex-Vice President of VBD Chittagong Division, Mr. Refat Samir, President of VBD Chittagong Division, Mrs. Israt Jahan Labony, General Secretary of VBD Chittagong Division, Mr. Imran Bin Kayes, Organizing Secretary of VBD Chittagong Division, Mr. Ziaul Hoque Sohel, Ex-General Secretary of VBD Chittagong District Board. Other attendees were Mr. Rokun Uddin Mahmud, General Secretary of VBD Chittagong District, Mr. Naveed Newaz, Project Officer of VBD Chittagong District, Mr. Rashedul Kabir Forhad, Human Resources Officer of VBD Chittagong District, Mr. AR Khan, Treasurer of VBD Chittagong District, Mr. Hedayetul Islam Jewel, Public Relations Officer of VBD Chittagong District and many more. After the workshop, a certificate was issued to all participants.

The writer is the General Secretary of Volunteer for Bangladesh, Chittagong District. He can be reached at rokun.mahamud@vbd.com.bd