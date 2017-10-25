Decision on sitting bus service within 2 weeks: Quader

DHAKA – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government will take a decision on the ‘sitting bus service’ in a week after reviewing recommendations to be submitted by the committee on the particular transport services in the city, reports BSS.

“The committee on sitting service will submit their report next week….and the government will take a decision regarding the operation of the sitting service within a week after reviewing the recommendations of the committee,” he told journalists emerging from the 41st road transport advisory council meeting at the ministry conference room here this noon.

The government has also sought an opinion from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on the economic life expansion of CNG-run auto-rickshaws, said an official release, adding that the government will take the decision soon after reviewing the opinion of the BUET.

Quader said it is very important to control the additional weight of the vehicles for keeping the longevity of the roads and highways.

To this end, a high profile committee has been formed headed by the Road Transport and Highway Division Secretary and the committee has been asked to submit its report within a short time, he said.

Road Transport and Highway Division Secretary M Nazrul Islam, Local Government Division Secretary Abdul Maleque, Planning Commission member Juena Aziz, Acting DIG Dr Mohammad Zabed Patwary, RAJUK Chairman Abdur Rahman, Chief Engineer of Road and Transport Department Ibne Alam Hasan, BRTA Chairman M Mashiar Rahman, DIG highway M Atiqul Islam, among others, were present.