Deactivation of illegal mobile handset soon: Tarana

DHAKA : Process of deactivating the illegal mobile handset in the country would begin soon, State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim said.

“IMEI database of mobile handset has already been prepared and now we are starting the processes of deactivating the mobile handsets those will be brought to the country through illegal channel,” she added.

“To this end, we are going through different proposals,” the state minister revealed that while talking to the newly elected office bearers and members of the Telecom Reporters Network, Bangladesh (TRNB) at her secretariat office this noon.

Tarana Halim, however, did not specify the time of starting the process of deactivation.

In last year, Bangladesh Mobile Phone Importers Association (BMPIA) and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) initiated the process of developing IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) database.

IMEI is usually unique a number to identify mobile phone. The IMEI number is used by the operator to identify valid devices and therefore can be used for stopping a stolen phone from accessing that network.